Juvenile shot in Marrero as witnesses chased away armed burglary suspect JPSO says

MARRERO, La. — A juvenile was shot in Marrero as witnesses chased a burglary suspect attempting to steal from vehicles in the area.

It happened in the 400 block of Avenue L in Marrero at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto, an unidentified armed suspect was attempting to burglarize vehicles in the area when witnesses confronted the suspect who then ran away. The witnesses then chased after the fleeing suspect.

At some point during the chase, investigators say the armed suspect fired a gun several times at the chasing witnesses. One of those rounds struck the juvenile victim they say was not involved in the incident.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the juvenile victim outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office has not yet released information on the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact our Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.