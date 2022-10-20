Video: Marrero man gunned down, may be linked to son’s killing, JPSO says

Investigators are working to determine if the gunman is also linked to the homicide of the man's son several months earlier.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office released a video showing the gunman who killed a Marrero man and possibly his 18-year-old son in a homicide seven months earlier.

A doorbell camera captured the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Lawrence Francois on Sept. 7, about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero, according to JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Francois was transported to the hospital by EMS, but died from his injuries the next morning.

The video shows a gunman wearing a black ski mask and black jacket and holding a gun. Police say the video shows the gunman arrived in a gray pickup truck, believed to be a Toyota Tacoma. He then left in the same truck after the shooting.

Rivarde says in January, Francois’ 18-year-old son, Lawrence Francois Jr., was also shot and killed in Marrero.

Investigators are working to determine if the two murders are linked.

Anyone who can help identify the shooter is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.