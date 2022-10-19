Woman killed in Tuesday night Harvey shooting

Investigators believe the shooting likely occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a homicide Tuesday night that's left one woman dead.

Deputies were alerted to a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at around 11 p.m.. Sheriff's deputies say the victim had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, before she ultimately died.

The initial investigation has led the JPSO to believe that the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Street.

There is currently no information on a suspect or motive.

The victim's identity will be likely revealed once an autopsy is done and her family has been made aware.