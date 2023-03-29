Police looking for Kenner man missing since March 11

Juan Keith Reid has been missing since walking away from his vehicle on March 11.

KENNER, La. — Police are looking for a man who went missing in Kenner on March 11, according to a press release.

Juan Keith Reid was last seen on March 11 walking away from his vehicle in Kenner.

The release said that Reid, who is black, may have a patch on his eye due to broken glass. Reid is also described as having black hair, brown eyes, is 5'6", and weighs 165 pounds.

The release also said that Reid has tattoos on his arm, neck, and he also has two gold teeth. He also may be wearing glasses.

The release advises that if you see Reid anywhere, do not make contact with him and contact law enforcement at 911 or (985) 652-9513 instead.