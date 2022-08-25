Fatal shooting inside Metairie home Thurday night

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed inside a Metairie home Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.

Police say the man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.