Fatal shooting inside Metairie home Thurday night

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed inside a Metairie home Thursday evening.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting.
Police say the man had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified a suspect or a motive as of Thursday night.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
