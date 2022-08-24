NOPD investigating Wednesday morning Hollygrove homicide

A potential suspect has already been taken in for questioning.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning in the Hollygrove neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 7:30 in the 8800 block of Pritchard Place, where they located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

A potential suspect has been taken in for questioning, according to officials. This incident is still under investigation.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed after an autopsy is conducted and his family has been notified.