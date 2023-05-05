Man shot after fleeing Jefferson Parish deputies, sheriff says

The sheriff said 50-year-old Louis Alexander has been hospitalized after being struck several times by gunfire.

MARRERO, La. — A 50-year-old man was shot by a Jefferson Parish deputy during an apprehension in Marrero, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said early Friday.

The sheriff said 50-year-old Louis Alexander has been hospitalized after being struck several times by gunfire.

Lopinto said the shooting comes after a five week investigation into four armed robberies and residential burglaries where Alexander was developed as a suspect. During the investigation, deputies recovered multiple guns believed to be used during the crimes.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were in the 300 block of Avenue B around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday preparing to serve a search warrant on Alexander’s home. Around that time, Alexander reportedly noticed them and ran away. Detectives pursued him and set up a perimeter in the area and used dogs, drones and the department’s air support unit in the search.

After several hours, Alexander was found under a house in the 4000 block of School Drive, Lopinto said.

“During the apprehension, a deputy discharged his weapon at Alexander. Alexander was hit multiple times and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” the JPSO said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any additional details about the events that led up to the shooting, or why the deputy discharged his weapon.

The sheriff’s office said additional information will be released “as the investigation allows.”

