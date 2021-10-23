Portion of Jefferson Parish under boil water advisory

The advisory is for the residents in a portion of Lafitte comprised of Jean Lafitte Boulevard South of Treasure Street.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish issued a boil water advisory for residents Friday night for a part of the West Bank.

The advisory is for the residents in a portion of Lafitte comprised of Jean Lafitte Boulevard South of Treasure Street.

Officials said the reason is due to multiple breaks in the distribution system caused by recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

As a precaution, the parish is asking residents in the affected area to boil their water until the advisory is rescinded.

Residents have two options to disinfect the water for uses such as drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

They can:

Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.

OR

Disinfect the water by thoroughly mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes before consumption.

Anyone with a compromised immune system such as infants and the elderly is advised to consult a doctor before drinking the water as it may put them at increased risk for sickness.

The order will be in effect until the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health rescinds the advisory. Bacteriological samples are being collected from the distribution system and analyzed.

For additional information about this advisory, please contact the West Bank Water Treatment Plant at the number below at (504) 349-5080.