Vehicle crashes into Kenner canal, two women in critical condition rescued

A nearby neighbor heard the crash and called authorities after spotting the vehicle in the canal.

KENNER, La. — Two women are in critical condition after they were rescued from a submerged vehicle that crashed into a Kenner canal Thursday night, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

Kenner Police said the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Chateau Boulevard and Ronson Drive. The two victims, ages 58 and 60, were taken to a hospital where they were in critical condition.

The women were headed south on Chateau in a Honda Accord and for reasons police are still investigating, the driver crashed through a metal barrier just south of Ronson Drive and into the canal, landing upside down.

A nearby neighbor heard the crash and called authorities after spotting the vehicle in the canal, which lead to a police officer and Kenner firefighter entering the car and pulling the women from the wreck.

The women were administered CPR and transported to a hospital via ambulance.

There is no other information available at this time.