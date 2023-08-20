ATV crash kills 12-year-old girl, injures 13-year-old St. Tammany Sheriff says

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it affects the whole community,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured a 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office reports the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the Grande Hills neighborhood near Bush Louisiana.

Deputies say the two girls were riding an ATV vehicle on Churchill Downs Drive just south of Hialeah Drive when for an unknown reason the ATV went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The girls were transported by emergency medical personnel to the hospital. The 12-year-old succumbed to her injuries early Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The 13-year-old girl's condition is unknown at this time.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare. Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it affects the whole community,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”