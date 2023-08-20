Kenner PD officer fired, arrested for accepting cash during a traffic stop, police chief says

Police Chief Keith Conley says the department began investigating Carter on Saturday and found ‘irregularities’ and ‘questionable conduct’.

KENNER, La. — A Kenner Police officer is out of a job and has been arrested after allegedly accepting cash from a motorist during a traffic stop instead of making an arrest.

According to the Kenner Police Department, former Kenner PD Officer Trey Carter, 28, was terminated and charged with Malfeasance in Office and Extortion.

Police Chief Keith Conley says the department began investigating Carter on Saturday and found ‘irregularities’ and ‘questionable conduct’ after reviewing audio recordings and paperwork related to the traffic stop. Carter was then arrested for extortion.

“The men and women of the Kenner Police Department work hard day and night to serve their community and have a stellar reputation, we will never tolerate this type of behavior- no one is above the law,” said Chief Conley.

The Kenner Police Department hired Trey Carter in August of 2022. He completed the academy portion of training in March of 2023 and just completed the Field Training Program of Training. Carter had been on the road for approximately three weeks Chief Conley says.