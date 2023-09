The advisory was issued Thursday after there was a drop in the water pressure while crews were making repairs to the water line.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — About 600 people customers in Terrebonne Parish are under a boil water advisory.

It affects residents who live along Bayou Blue Road from Country Estates to Prospect Boulevard.

The advisory was issued Thursday after there was a drop in the water pressure while crews were making repairs to the water line.

Until the advisory is lifted, you should boil your tap water for a full minute before using it.