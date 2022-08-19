x
Lafourche Terrebonne

Coast guard searching for missing man near Houma

59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.
Credit: Courtesy of @uscgstanola
From the U.S. Coast Guard Station New Orleans Facebook page (@uscgstanola)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for a man who went missing near Houma, La. on Thursday. 

59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy was last seen in the water with no life jacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal. 

He is wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button-up shirt. 

The Coast Guard Sector said the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man overboard at 7:34 p.m. 

The Coast Guard said the following organizations are helping with the search:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew 
  • Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Small Boat boat crew
  • Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries 
  • Grand Caillou Fire Department

If you have any information call Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.

   

