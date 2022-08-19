Coast guard searching for missing man near Houma

59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for a man who went missing near Houma, La. on Thursday.

He is wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button-up shirt.

The Coast Guard Sector said the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man overboard at 7:34 p.m.

The Coast Guard said the following organizations are helping with the search:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Small Boat boat crew

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Grand Caillou Fire Department