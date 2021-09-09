Galliano woman killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Courtney Rogers of Galliano died from injuries suffered in the crash.

NEW ORLEANS — One person has died after a two-car crash on September 4 around 11 a.m. in Lafourche Parish.

Courtney Rogers of Galliano died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Louisiana State Police responded to the crash on Louisiana Highway 3235 at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 3161.

Troopers say their investigation revealed that Dale Robicheaux was headed west and failed to yield. Robicheaux entered the intersection and was hit by rogers who was traveling north.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were transported to a New Orleans area hospital.

Rogers died at the hospital on September 7 from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.