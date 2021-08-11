x
Lafourche Terrebonne

Houma man killed in overnight house fire

Credit: Louisiana Fire Marshal

HOUMA, La. — A 66-year-old Houma man died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 at a home in the 600 block of Mahler Street.

Firefighters found the home's 66-year-old owner in the front bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to investigators, the fire started in the living room and may have been caused by an unattended oil lamp left burning overnight.

However, the cause of the fire and the cause of the homeowner's death are still under investigation.

