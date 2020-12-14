Two more arrests in 'violent street gang' bust in Terrebonne Parish

The sheriff said two people are still wanted: 21-year-ol Travis Mart Jr. and 20-year-old Chad Alex.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities say two more people are in custody following a sweeping bust of a violent street gang in Terrebonne Parish.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said Daquan Sylvester and Raymond Celestine turned themselves in on Monday and are now facing charges of racketeering, criminal street gang activity, and obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation.

The arrests follow a culmination of work by the newly formed TPSO Gang Investigation Team that was created after a shooting at a Sonic on July 19, 2020. The sheriff said saw first hand that multiple shootings involved the same group of individuals when he was a uniform commander before becoming sheriff.

The gang unit team, incorporating members of the detective bureau and narcotics division, began identifying key members of the “Bag Chasin’ Babies”, which also identified as the “Schriever Gorillas.” Sheriff Soignet said the gang was connected to multiple shootings throughout Terrebonne Parish.

“These individuals chose to tell their story through violence in broad daylight,” Sheriff Soignet said.

The sheriff said two people are still wanted: 21-year-ol Travis Mart Jr. and 20-year-old Chad Alex. Anyone with information about either man’s whereabouts is asked to call the TPSO at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at 800-743-7433.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.