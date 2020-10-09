Louisianans look forward to Phase 3, but when will that be? Gov. Edwards will say Thursday

Jumping directly into Phase 3 is an unlikely scenario. Under White House guidelines, Coronavirus Reopening Phase 3 would look like nearly back to normal.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s Phase 2 declaration expires Friday, and Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Thursday what the state will do next.

There’s optimism in the air from several groups that hope to see some loosened restrictions.

But jumping directly into Phase 3 is an unlikely scenario. Under White House guidelines, Coronavirus Reopening Phase 3 would look like nearly back to normal.

It includes no limits on people returning to work, allows visits to senior facilities, and includes limited distancing at restaurants, movie theaters, stadiums, and churches.

Gov. Edwards has not announced what an alternative might be, but some groups are hopeful there is an opportunity for some loosened restrictions.

Bars have been closed statewide for nearly seven weeks. Restaurants are struggling while operating at a reduced capacity.

Many private businesses are following the state's lead to fill offices, and nursing home residents are desperate for even outdoor visits to resume.

“We are optimistic. I think that a lot of our families have been very vocal with their elected officials,” said Poydras Home CEO Erin Kolb.

Earlier this summer, Kolb sent a letter to the Department of Health begging for outdoor, strictly controlled visits behind a plexiglass barrier. She argued that eliminating family visits for residents is now doing more harm than good.

She’s optimistic that Thursday may bring good news.

“Our residents and our families are still very distressed and upset that they have to continue to be separated,” she said. “Our staff continues to do the best they can to engage with our residents individually and keep them connected through Facetime, but it’s just not the same.”

When it comes to reopening, the Coronavirus case numbers are driving the slowdown.

In an interview with WWL-TV’s Katie Moore, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said,

“In terms of cases, we're seeing cases stubbornly flat in Louisiana. We're seeing test positivity in Louisiana at 7 percent which is higher than we would like. It's a bit lower in New Orleans proper.”

Despite those lower numbers, Mayor LaToya Cantrell implied the city’s timeline will continue to lag several weeks behind the rest of the state.

She cited thousands of evacuees from Lake Charles in the city, as well as behavior on Labor Day.

“It doesn’t look good for the City of New Orleans as it relates to the decisions that I will have to make,” The Mayor said.

“We’re not doing what we should be at the levels that we need to. Labor Day weekend was a problem.”

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

