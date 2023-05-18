Several Louisiana agencies crippled by network outage

A state official tells WWLTV repairs are currently being made and they hope to have everything back up and running by later Thursday morning.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Multiple Louisiana state agencies are experiencing a statewide network outage which is causing issues at their field offices across the state.

The network outage has crippled state agencies including The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Department of Children and Family Services, and the Department of Health among a growing list of state offices and services.

It is not clear at this time what caused the network outage and agencies did not give a timeline as to when services might be restored.

This is not the first time a network outage impacted state services.

In November 2019, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a State of Emergency following the ransomware attack on Louisiana which crippled the OMV field offices.

During that time, the declaration allowed several state agencies to take action, including waiving fees and fines.

Ten percent of the state's 5,000 computer network servers that power operations across state government and 1,600 desktop computers were damaged by the 2019 ransomware attack.

Spokesperson for the Division of Administration, Jacques Berry tells WWLTV that during required system maintenance last night, a piece of hardware failed.

Repairs are currently being made and they hope to have everything back up and running by later Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.