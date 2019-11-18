NEW ORLEANS — If you have to do business at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Monday, you should try again Tuesday. The outage has also disrupted the SNAP program, among other state functions.

OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germaine tells WWL-TV that network problems are disrupting several state offices Monday.

St. Germaine said the Office of Technology Services is working with network security to diagnose what is causing the computer disruptions.

The Advocate reports that some officers had no access to email, internet or other internal applications. Division of Administration spokesperson Jacques Berry tells the newspaper that the agency shut down "all outgoing network traffic" to investigate the cause.

