Man killed in shootout with Deputies near Hammond

Louisiana State Police are investigating what led to the shootout. No officers were hurt in the altercation.
Credit: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

HAMMOND, La. — A man was killed in a shootout with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies on Sunday according to Louisiana State Police.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road.

According to police, during negotiations with the man, he got out of a vehicle and started shooting at deputies. They returned gunfire, striking and killing the suspect.

Officials said they've had several run-ins with the unidentified suspect in the past, and he was threatening to damage his property and harm himself before deputies arrived Sunday.

State Police is currently at the scene to investigate the shooting. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route due to the heavy police presence in the area.

No officers were hurt in the altercation.

