Hammond man killed in Interstate 55 crash

30-year-old Brandon Whittington died from his injuries on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred just after 9:30 Saturday night on Interstate 55 near the Highway 51 interchange just outside of Hammond.

State police say 30-year-old Hammond native Brandon Whittington was travelling southbound on Interstate 55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300. For an unknown reason, the Mercedes veered off the roadway and went through a ditch before colliding a tree.

Despite being fully restrained, Whittington suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A toxicology sample was taken from Whittington to determine impairment.