x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northshore

Hammond man killed in Interstate 55 crash

30-year-old Brandon Whittington died from his injuries on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred just after 9:30 Saturday night on Interstate 55 near the Highway 51 interchange just outside of Hammond.

State police say 30-year-old Hammond native Brandon Whittington was travelling southbound on Interstate 55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300. For an unknown reason, the Mercedes veered off the roadway and went through a ditch before colliding a tree.

Despite being fully restrained, Whittington suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. A toxicology sample was taken from Whittington to determine impairment.

This crash is still under investigation.

RELATED: Two dead in New Orleans interstate, expressway crashes early Saturday

RELATED: One dead after train crashes into SUV in Tangipahoa Parish, deputies report

RELATED: Man dies in motorcycle crash on LA Highway 1 in Lockport

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s popular "Live Well" community event returns to the Northshore

Before You Leave, Check This Out