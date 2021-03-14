Shooting victim dies at Spanish Oaks crash scene, arrest made

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the sheriff's office won't be releasing the arrested person's name just yet.

HARVEY, La. — Wounded by gunfire, a man died after reports of a crash Sunday morning in Harvey, and a person has been arrested, sheriff's deputies said.

After receiving reports of a crash in the Spanish Oaks area, sheriff's deputies were sent to help just before 8 a.m., but when they got there, they found more than an accident.

The crash reportedly happened in the 2900 block of Manhattan Boulevard, near Spanish Oaks Drive.

"One person has been arrested in connection with this incident," Rivarde said. "That person’s identity is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons."

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 2:50 p.m. when members of JPSO's Public Affairs Division sent a statement, but deputies didn't share many details.

Officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators specialized in homicides will likely lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call JPSO's Homicide Section at 504.364.5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

