More than 2,600 JP residents lose power early Friday morning — 12 hours before Hurricane Delta landfall

NEW ORLEANS — More than 2,600 homes lost power early Friday morning in several outages that happened around the same time in the east bank portion of Jefferson Parish, according to Entergy's outage map.

Outages in the area hit some Metairie residents as early as 1:54 a.m., and while Entergy crews have been standing back and standing by for possible tropical storm winds and tornadoes in the area from Hurricane Delta, power could be restored as late as 10 a.m., the outage map said.

The outages appeared to be in two major clusters, the larger one being around the Ponchartrain Shores area: North of W Esplanade Avenue from Power Boulevard to Lake Borgne Avenue.

About 1,800 customers were without power in that area around 4 a.m. Power should be restored by 6:30 a.m.

Losing power around 5 a.m., the second cluster of outages, about 500 customers, was bounded by W Esplanade and Cleary avenues, Newyrey Drive and Veterans Boulevard. Those residents can expect power to be restored by 7: 30 a.m.

The same map reported 65 residents without power in Orleans Parish Friday morning.

