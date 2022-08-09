Chef Kevin celebrates National Catfish Month

August is National Catfish Month

NEW ORLEANS — Pecan Catfish Meuniere

Ingredients

Catfish

Cooking spray

1 cup pecans

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper or to taste

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 Tbsp. milk

2 catfish fillets, patted dry

Meuniere

1/2 cup butter

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Hot sauce to taste

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley plus more for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.

Combine pecans, salt, pepper, Creole seasoning and cayenne in a mini food processor. Process until finely chopped. Transfer to a plate.

Place flour on another plate. Season with salt and black pepper. Whisk egg and milk together in a bowl.

Dredge catfish in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture, then into pecan mixture. Place on the prepared baking dish and spray with cooking spray.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until fish easily flakes with a fork.

Meuniere Sauce

Combine butter, lemon juice, Worcestershire and hot sauce in a small saucepan. Heat over low heat until butter is melted. Stir in parsley

Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients

2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 Tbsp. butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

1 tsp. sea salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

minced chives for garnish

Directions

Place raw Yukon Gold potato cubes in a large pot of water and bring to a boil. Cook until very tender, 15-20 minutes.

When potatoes are tender, melt butter in a small saucepan. Add garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add Creole seasoning, salt and heavy cream; stir until just heated through. Remove from heat.

Drain potatoes, return to pot and mash. Pour butter mixture over and stir until well combined. Garnish with chives if desired and serve.