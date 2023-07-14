Multiple explosions reported at Dow Plant in Plaquemine, no injury or leaks known at this time

​Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said that there were at least six confirmed explosions, but no leaks or injuries are known at this time.

PLAQUEMINE, La. — Our partners at WBRZ.com report that explosions and fire were witnessed at the Dow Chemical Plant in Plaquemine Friday night.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said that there were at least six confirmed explosions, but no leaks or injuries are known at this time. A shelter-in-place has been issued for Iberville Parish out of caution.

