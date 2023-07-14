x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple explosions reported at Dow Plant in Plaquemine, no injury or leaks known at this time

​Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said that there were at least six confirmed explosions, but no leaks or injuries are known at this time.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

PLAQUEMINE, La. — Our partners at WBRZ.com report that explosions and fire were witnessed at the Dow Chemical Plant in Plaquemine Friday night.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said that there were at least six confirmed explosions, but no leaks or injuries are known at this time. A shelter-in-place has been issued for Iberville Parish out of caution.

This story is currently developing.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Did you wish upon the shooting star over Louisiana Friday morning?

Before You Leave, Check This Out