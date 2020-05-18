NEW ORLEANS — With tables 10 feet apart and workers geared up in masks and gloves, restaurants in New Orleans experienced steady, but slower than expected crowds during their first weekend back open. They are now able to seat customers inside, plus expand seating outdoors.

"It wasn't a large, overwhelming crowd, which I was afraid of," said Rusty White, owner of The Velvet Cactus.

He's turning his parking lot into additional seating.

"I feel very confident once we expand this parking lot seating, that we can possibly come close to the numbers we were before the COVID, which is amazing," White said.

The City of New Orleans is now allowing restaurants to set up outdoor seating in parking lots and on sidewalks to allow for more seating while following social distancing guidelines.

"I can pretty much guarantee you you're not going to get sick here," said Katie's Owner and Chef, Scot Craig.

Katie's set up a tent over their parking lot for additional spaced out seating too.

"I think it's going to make a big difference, it's a cool area to hang out," Craig said.

This weekend was the first outdoor or indoor dining for New Orleans restaurants in two months.

"Mother's survived World War II, we survived The Great Depression, we got this," said Charles Pizzo, Promotions Director of Mother's Restaurant.

Another rare sight is Mother's Restaurant without a line out the door.

"Well, the good news for locals is you can definitely come in now," Pizzo said.

Mother's has been offering take-out and began offering in door dining Saturday, seating up to 70, down from 300.

These restaurants expect business to gradually pick up.

"We're starting to already see a little trend. We had about 20 tables Saturday, 21 tables Sunday and we've already done that much today," Pizzo said Monday afternoon.

"Not as many people as we expected, but I still think half of our community is concerned to go out in public," Craig said.

"Everybody that did come out was excited, I think you still have people testing the waters," White said.

Restaurant employees are required to wear masks and gloves plus take daily temperature tests before they begin a shift.

RELATED: Restaurant owners meet with President Trump to lobby for relief

RELATED: New Orleans allowing restaurants to put tables in parking lots, on side walks

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.