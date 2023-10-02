NOPD: Bicyclist killed in 7th Ward crash

Police said it happened at about 11:11 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Touro Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal traffic accident that killed a man riding a bicycle.

An initial NOPD report says a man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection. EMS transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Few details are available at this time.

police did not say if the driver involved in the fatal crash stayed at the scene or drove off.