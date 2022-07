A male pedestrian was hit on the bridge and died.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision on the Danziger Bridge on Friday, according to a press release.

A pedestrian was walking on the Danziger Bridge in the 5400 block of Chef Menteur Highway when they were fatally struck by a vehicle, police say.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased. The incident occurred around 2:35 p.m., police said.