New Orleans police looking for person of interest in 2018 cold case

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for help in locating a person of interest connected to a 2018 cold case. 23-year-old Tesha Rose is being named by authorities as possibly having information regarding a homicide that occurred in January 2018.

Police say a shooting happened in the 6300 block of Woodland Highway in the area of Old Aurora. Police say Rose isn't wanted at this time, but investigators say they wish to speak with her regarding the incident, and believe she may helpful information to provide regarding the case.