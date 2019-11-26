NEW ORLEANS — A person was shot Monday evening in Hollygrove, police said.

The shooting happened near where General Ogden and Forshey streets meet.

The victim got to a hospital, police said. Police didn't say if anyone else was hurt.

People can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111.

