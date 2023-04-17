Teen gets 4 years in juvenile lockup after trying to kill St. Tammany deputy

"When asked why he shot the deputy, [the teen] replied, 'why not?'" Montgomery's office said.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A 14-year-old from St. Tammany Parish was sentenced to juvenile detention until his 18th birthday after admitting to attempting to kill a sheriff's deputy.

District Judge Scott Gardner sentenced the unnamed teenager, who has been held in the Florida Parish Detention Center since the shooting in May 2022.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office said the teen admitted to charges in February, including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple burglary involving a firearm, resisting an officer, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

The sentence means the teen will remain in juvenile detention until January 2027.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened as Deputy Kenneth Doby responded to a burglary call on May 25, 2022, at the Backroads Mercantile on Highway 21 in Bush, La.

While searching the area, Doby spotted a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray backpack walking along the street. Prosecutors say Doby approached the man and was immediately shot, striking him below his bulletproof vest.

Investigators say Doby was still able to restrain the gunman and called for backup. Doby was then taken to the hospital for treatment after backup arrived.

Montgomery's office said body camera video showed Doby approach the teen who had his right hand concealed in the hoodie pocket and was backing away from the deputy.

When Doby made physical contact to restrain the teen, Doby was shot in the back.

Prosecutors say the teen admitted to throwing a rock at the building and kicking in a glass window. He also admitted to stealing tobacco products and later shooting Doby.

'He admitted to the shooting and said that he tried to pull the trigger a second time but the weapon 'jammed.' When asked why he shot the deputy, he replied, 'why not?'" Montgomery's office said.

Doby had to undergo multiple surgeries but has since returned to the job. Prior to sentencing, Doby's wife read a court impact statement.

“You have caused so much pain to my family… My children will never forget the trauma they were put through…at the ages of 6 and 4 years old," she said. "My husband always says, ‘It is part of the job. I put this uniform on and walk out that door knowing I may not come home to you all, but I know I am doing a good thing.’ The job he has is a calling… He was trying to protect you, but instead, you hurt him, you hurt us!”