4 arrested after drug bust at Mandeville home

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four people after a narcotics bust in Mandeville Tuesday.
According to deputies, an anonymous tip came in with concerns of suspicious activity at a house on Salem Street. After an investigation, a search warrant was obtained and led to the arrest of:
- 19-year-old Logan Maxted
- 21-year-old Terrean Payne
- 18-year-old Peyton Payne
- 57-year-old Deborah Marr
Detectives said they found:
- 4 lbs of marijuana
- 500 Oxycodone pills
- 116.4 grams of MDMA
- 55 Adderall pills
- 2 grams of Cocaine
- 3 Trazadone pills
- .1 grams of Methamphetamine
- $22,537 in cash
- 2 rifles
Both Terrean and Peyton Payne were charged with possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone, Adderall and Cocaine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and transaction involving the proceeds from drug transactions.
Deborah Marr was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Logan Maxted was arrested and charged with the Possession of Oxycodone.
Everyone involved was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.