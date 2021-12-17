4 arrested after drug bust at Mandeville home

Police said an anonymous tip led to their arrests.

MANDEVILLE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested four people after a narcotics bust in Mandeville Tuesday.

According to deputies, an anonymous tip came in with concerns of suspicious activity at a house on Salem Street. After an investigation, a search warrant was obtained and led to the arrest of:

19-year-old Logan Maxted

21-year-old Terrean Payne

18-year-old Peyton Payne

57-year-old Deborah Marr

Detectives said they found:

4 lbs of marijuana

500 Oxycodone pills

116.4 grams of MDMA

55 Adderall pills

2 grams of Cocaine

3 Trazadone pills

.1 grams of Methamphetamine

$22,537 in cash

2 rifles

Both Terrean and Peyton Payne were charged with possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone, Adderall and Cocaine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and transaction involving the proceeds from drug transactions.

Deborah Marr was charged with possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Logan Maxted was arrested and charged with the Possession of Oxycodone.