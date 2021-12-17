Senior New Orleans official accused of drunk driving

Peter Bowen was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on five charges on Friday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — A senior official in the New Orleans Mayor's Office faces several criminal charges including drunk driving after being arrested on Thursday.

Peter Bowen was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on five charges: driving while drunk, criminal property damage, reckless driving, driving without insurance, and driving outside a designated lane.

Court records did not list when or what time Bowen was arrested.

Bowen oversees New Orleans' Office of Business and External Services as its Deputy Chief Administrative Officer.

This is a developing story.