SLIDELL, La. — Two men were arrested on the Northshore Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a Slidell convenience store at knifepoint, deputies say.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Javonte Newman, 28, and Anthony Earle, 31, were taken into custody after robbing a store on Pontchartrain Drive early Tuesday morning.

Reportedly wearing orange ski masks and gloves, Newman and Earle allegedly entered the store around 5 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk. One of the men was armed with a knife, STPSO officials said.

The clerk complied and the men allegedly ran out of the store with cash and cigarettes.

Deputies opened an investigation into the robbery and quickly found Newman and Earle at a Slidell apartment later in the day. The two were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for armed robbery.

Armed robbery carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in Louisiana.

Court records showed the pair remained in jail and had not had their bond set by a judge Tuesday afternoon.

