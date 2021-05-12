Covington assistant police chief arrested

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Covington mayor and police department about the arrest but we had not received a response as of 10 p.m.

COVINGTON, La. — The assistant chief of the Covington Police Department, Joseph "Trey" Mahon has been taken into custody, according to multiple sources.

The St. Tammany Sheriff's inmate roster said that Mahon was being held on a charge of possession of child pornography.

NOLA.com had a story about Mahon being promoted to chief deputy late last year.

According to NOLA.com's story, Mahon began his public service as a Junior Firefighter with the Covington Fire Department at the age of 13. In 2002, he was hired full time with the fire department and became a Reserve Police Officer with the Covington Police Department.

Seven years later, Mahon went full time with the police in Covington, and subsequently worked as a patrol officer, detective, street crimes officer, administrative sergeant, public information officer, and most recently, Criminal Investigations Division commander. He is also a member of the Secret Service Task Force.