Covington community rallies around St. Paul's student after cardiac arrest

A St. Paul High senior, who is recovering in the hospital, got a surprise Wednesday from his classmates.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, La. — A St. Paul High senior, who is recovering in the hospital, got a surprise Wednesday from his classmates.

Marching band members hadn't seen their fellow band members, and saxophone player, in nearly two months.

And his surprising progress is inspiring the community of Covington.

It was a surprise concert that had people dancing, and others wiping tears. The St. Paul High band came from Covington to perform in the street outside of Touro Infirmary, for fellow classmate and band member Phoenix Bigler.

“I am very happy to see him now, even though it brings me some tears sometimes. I was worried he wasn't going to make it when I heard about it. It was very upsetting,” said Sr. Paul senior, Joshua Pichon, who plays the trumpet and is the band’s visual performance captain.

A surveillance camera captured that upsetting moment on July 2. Phoenix was riding his bike down an alley in Covington when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was lifeless in the street for more than 20 minutes with no oxygen. EMTs were ready to pronounce him dead. Firefighters said to keep trying to resuscitate him.

“Although I'm super blessed, and grateful for the medical community, because I believe He sends them on the mission field for this for people like my son right now, but God did a miracle that no man could produce,” said Phoenix’s mother, Kim Bigler.

Phoenix was in the hospital, and now rehab at Touro ever since. It is still unknown why his heart suddenly stopped. His rehab doctor said there were tears in the E.R. when he began breathing again. She says he is now communicating.

“He's able to follow commands appropriately. He's 100 percent in there, and working. He's just slow. His processing's slow right now,” explained Dr. Susi Folse, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician who is the Director of Inpatient Rehab at Touro.

“It almost makes me like value life more, because like you could just be riding your bike, and out of nowhere this happens, and your whole life is changed. So, it just makes me go day to day with more appreciation,” said St. Paul senior Shawn Cooney, who is the band’s drum major.

“The Bigler family has just been such an inspiration to the community of Covington. It's just been a phenomenal story. We all support them,” said Covington Mayor Mark Johnson, who is a former saxophone player in the St. Paul band.

Mom Kim knew before her son was born that he was coming into the world to teach and inspire. That's why she named him Phoenix.

“Why did this happen to such a kind boy, but maybe that is the power in it,” said Bigler.

The band stopped playing for a few minutes to pray.

“No matter how hopeless we can become, sometimes in the dark times, it's hope that rises up out of it, but we have to keep our eyes where it needs to be, and that's on God,” she said.

The Covington community has a Go Fund Me page for Phoenix's medical expenses and long term care.

There is also a Venmo account.