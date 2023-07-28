2 dead in I-12 crash in Tangipahoa Friday morning

According to State Police spokesman TFC William Huggins, the pickup went off the road to the right and overturned after the impact while the other vehicle drove off.

ROBERT, La. — Two young men from Bay St. Louis were killed when their pickup truck left the road after striking another vehicle from behind on I-12 near Robert early Friday, according to State Police.

The crash occurred on I-12 near LA Hwy. 445 in Tangipahoa Parish around 4 a.m.

According to State Police, the two victims, of 21-year-old Chandler Garcia and 23-year-old John Russo Jr.; both of Bay St. Louis, were traveling in a Ford F-250 pickup eastbound on I-12 and when the pickup struck an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction from behind.

According to State Police spokesman TFC William Huggins, the pickup went off the road to the right and overturned after the impact while the other vehicle drove off.

State Police said none of the three people in the pickup were wearing belts. Russo, who was driving; and Garcia, a passenger, were pronounced dead on the scene. A third occupant suffered moderate injuries.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Russo, according to police.