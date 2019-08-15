ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney “Jack” Strain will be arraigned for the sex crimes charges against him today.

Strain’s arraignment was pushed back to Aug. 15 after his attorney told Judge Edward “Jimmy” Gaidry that his client would be out of town for “previously scheduled travel.”

RELATED: Jack Strain - A Katie Moore investigation

Louisiana State Police arrested Strain on two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of aggravated incest, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a count of sexual battery, after a grand jury indicted him in June.

A grand jury later handed down a superseding indictment against him, adding two additional counts of aggravated rape.

RELATED: Jack Strain gets 2 more aggravated rape charges in superseding indictment

St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery said that, if convicted, Strain would face a mandatory life sentence.

Strain's arrest came after a years-long investigation into his business dealings while sheriff, involving a St. Tammany work release program, that eventually unearthed the allegations of sex crimes.

According to the indictment, the sex crimes charges against Strain stem from the sexual abuse of four alleged victims from 1975 to 2004, when Strain was St. Tammany sheriff. All four victims were under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged crimes. Two of the victims were under the age of 12.

There is no statute of limitations for aggravated rape.

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.