NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Ponchatoula who was charged with raping a child.

Malcolm Chester was arrested by the Ponchatoula Police Department after they received a warrant for his arrest from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Monday morning.

The alleged rape was first reported to Ponchatoula police, but Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigated the report, the PPD said.

A PPD spokesperson said the sheriff's office was asked to handle the investigation into Chester because he had a close relative who worked for Ponchatoula Police.

Chester was booked with multiple unrelated charges from previous incident(s), including a 2018 charge for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Ponchatula police handed over Chester to the sheriff's office after the arrest. More charges against Chester are pending, police said.

