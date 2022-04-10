Crash claims man's life; driver faces several counts

State Police said that two passengers were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. One of them died. The other, and the driver, were hospitalized.

FRANKLINTON, La. — A 62-year-old man was killed when the Jeep he was a passenger in left the highway and overturned, ejecting he and another passenger Saturday night.

The crash occurred on LA. Hwy. 16 west of LA. Hwy. 25 in Washington Parish.

According to State Police, a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kieanna Mitchell of Bogalusa was heading east on Hwy. 16 when it went off the road to the right and began to overturn, ejecting 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian and another person.

Cyprian's injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger suffered moderate injuries, according to State Police.

Mitchell, who police say was restrained, also suffered moderate injuries. Both of the injured were taken to the hospital.

Police said impairment is suspected and Mitchell was arrested for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury, careless operation, DWI (a third offense) and driving under suspension.