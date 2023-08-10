Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish

74-year-old Robert Kimble was driving north on Interstate 55 when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A Hammond man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police identified the victim as 74-year-old Robert Kimble. Troopers say Kimble was driving north on Interstate 55 in a 2001 Lexus RX3 when for unknown he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail.

Kimble was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

State police said, "As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Kimble for analysis."