NEW ORLEANS — A 2014 Honda Fusion travelling north on N. Willie Road near LA Highway 40 didn't stay on the road Friday evening, throwing the driver off the motorcycle and killing him, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash around 5:30 p.m. to investigate and found the unidentified driver.

"Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, the driver sustained severe injuries in the crash," a spokesperson said.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office is working to determine how the driver died, and STPSO officials said the crash was under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

