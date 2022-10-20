Pallet company catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

Police warn citizens to stay away from the area due to heavy smoke.

HAMMOND, La. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a pallet company in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at the MC Pallet Company Thursday afternoon.

Police have shut down Old Baton Rouge Highway between Hood Road and Millie Road due to the fire and heavy smoke in the area.

Police warn citizens to stay away as well. They say the road closure could last for multiple hours.