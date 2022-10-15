NOFD fights late night Hollygrove fire

Two people in neighboring homes have been displaced.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters with the New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm blaze in the 9100 block of Fig Street late Friday night.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just after 11:50 p.m., where they found a two-story wooden house with a heavy fire stemming from the center of the home. The house was apparently undergoing renovations.

Firefighters called a second alarm at midnight after the structure collapsed and the fire moved to both sides of the home.

The fire occurred at 9126 Fig Street and caused the two neighboring homes at 9122 Fig Street and 9130 Fig Street to sustain moderate moderate fire, water, and smoke damage. The residents in each home were uninjured, but will be displaced, as neither house is livable. The Red Cross will assist both homeowners.