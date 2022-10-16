Five people displaced from St. Roch fire: “Thank God we are still alive”

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the three-alarm fire along the 1600 block of Franklin Ave. It took two hours to get the fire under control.

NEW ORLEANS — Five people are displaced from their homes following a fire in the St. Roch neighborhood. It happened just before 6:30 Saturday night on Franklin Avenue.

"Back here is the worst," said resident Angela Davis as she walked to the back room of her home.

She's trying to save what she can.

"My TV is gone," Davis said. "Most of my stuff is damaged. All this, look at my clothes. Horrible. They all dirty. My shoes and all that, all my clothes and shoes, it's all wet."

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the three-alarm fire along the 1600 block of Franklin Ave. It took two hours to get the fire under control.

"It started from the back and got to there and then here. It was extensive. I mean, it was so black," Davis said.

NOFD said the fire spread across two double homes that sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage, displacing five people. It also left an appliance store with heavy fire damage.

"This is horrible," Davis said. "We did not expect this. I mean this is all we have. Now it's raining more in here."

Davis wasn't home as the fire started and flames spread.



"It came from back there. The whole house burned down back there. The fireman told me that," Davis said, pointing to another home.

Knowing that, she's thankful she and her neighbors weren't hurt. No injuries were reported.

"Just thank God we didn't burn up. Thank God we are still alive me and my neighbors. It could have been way worse than what it is," Davis said.

Davis has family to stay with once she gets everything salvageable out and she hopes insurance will help, but she's facing many unknowns as most of what she has to her name is gone.



"I cried now. I shed my tears, but I mean it has to come out. Once the tears came out, I had to be a soldier. I'm from New Orleans, I have to be strong you know what I'm saying? That crying won't help nothing, the grace of God saved us," Davis said.