The pedestrian struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday morning on East Causeway Approach had just been in a car crash himself, according to police.

New information from the Mandeville Police Department says that the string of events leading to 52-year-old Gregory Discon’s death started when a dog ran in front of his vehicle.

Dicson was driving close to the scene of his death when a dog ran into the street, causing him to swerve into a median and crash into a street sign according to police. His car was towed from the scene and a family member came to pick him up.

Police say that as Dicson and his family member drove away, he realized he'd left something on top of the car that fell into the street. Dicson then got out to pick up the items and was struck by another vehicle and instantly killed.

No charges have been filed, according to police, but authorities are not ruling out any future charges.

Police do not believe impairment to be a factor in the crash, but all involved parties are being tested.

The crash is the second in which a pedestrian was killed in Mandeville in a week. Saturday, a woman walking on Highway 190 near Bayou Castine was struck by two cars.