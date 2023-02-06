Ponchatoula High Schooler's award-winning art piece to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

JLynne Hamberger will have her winning art piece displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

PONCHATOULA, La. — A Ponchatoula High School freshman has won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana's First Congressional District, according to a press release from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's (R-La.) office.

JLynne Hamberger's winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside the work of other winning artists from across the United States.

Her oil pastel piece titled "Louisiana Natives" takes the shape of the state of Louisiana using various animal and plant species native to the state, including the brown pelican and magnolia flower.

“JLynne’s artwork truly captures the beauty of Louisiana’s natural landscape and wildlife. The artwork creatively uses the state outline to frame our natural resources and I am proud it will soon be on display for the thousands of Capitol visitors from Louisiana and across the nation to view," Scalise said in a statement.

