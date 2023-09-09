4 arrested in Slidell 'home invasion' that ended in homicide

Two adults and two juveniles are facing counts of second-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

SLIDELL, La. — Four people, including two juveniles, have been arrested on counts of aggravated burglary and second-degree murder after a reported home invasion ended with a shooting death earlier this week, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 35-year-old Latoya Powell and 39-year-old Stuart Pratt along with an unnamed 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. All four face the aggravated burglary and second-degree murder charges.

There was no clarification on the events that led to the shooting death but the original story from the sheriff’s office said that the sheriff’s office had received a 911 call from a home in the 100 block of Rue De La Paix, but the call ended before anyone spoke.

The dispatcher then returned the call and someone who answered said that a man had come in with a gun and got into a fight with one of the homeowners and another person there. All three people were injured, but the intruder died from his injuries.