Slidell Police say sweep has taken 12 high level drug dealers off streets

Police say the operation including proactive policing policies in known drug trafficking areas.

SLIDELL, La. — The continuation of a three-month drug operation known as Operation Clean Sweep generated 80 arrests, 12 of them high-level drug dealers who were dealing in heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Slidell Police announced Thursday.

"We will continue to do everything we can to remove this poison from our community," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "Overdoses have been on the rise, and Fentanyl is killing people every day. Our message to the dealers is clear... Don't bring this to our community."

Just last week the St. Tammany Parish Fire Department said that during the two-year COVID pandemic that overdose emergencies have spiked in the parish.

There were 338 overdose emergencies responded to by the fire department in 2020 and 2021, according to the St. Tammany Fire District No. 1.

As far as Operation Clean Sweep, police said it allowed them to identify and make numerous arrests, including:

• 80 Total arrests

• 12 “high-end” drug dealers

• Approximately 255 grams of Methamphetamine recovered

• Approximately 100 grams of Heroin recovered

• Approximately 30 grams of Fentanyl recovered

• 3 Stolen Firearms recovered

Operation Clean Sweep is still on-going. The following dealers have been all arrested and charged with narcotics related charges:

• Kenyatta Meads, 46-years-old, Slidell, LA

• Dwayne Jones, 39-years-old, Picayune, MS

• Walter Fischer, 48-years-old, Slidell, LA

• Emily Mangipano, 30-years-old, Slidell, LA

• Renee Brockhaus, 49-years-old, Slidell, LA

• Christopher Hall, 40-years-old, Slidell, LA

• Nicholas Mitchell, 37-years-old, Picayune, MS

• Stephanie Fasulla, 32-years-old, Picayune, MS

• Raymond Nealy, 42-years-old, Slidell, LA

• Daniel Adams, 32-years-old, Slidell, LA