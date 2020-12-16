STPSO: SWAT team deployed after suspect fires at deputy near Slidell

The sheriff's office said the suspect allegedly barricaded himself inside a home after firing at the deputy near John and Peachtree drives.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a wanted suspect fired on a St. Tammany Parish deputy's vehicle in Slidell before barricading himself inside a nearby home on Wednesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened near John Drive and Peachtree Drive in the River Gardens neighborhood. The deputy, who was patrolling the area, was not injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said a SWAT team has been deployed to the area. Photos from the scene show a large law enforcement presence. Residents are asked to avoid the area due to the active scene.

This is a developing story.

